Sony's new earbuds are going to get much better battery life, but get ready to pay for it
Sony makes some of the best high-end audio gear you can buy today, especially if you're looking for active noise cancellation. The company hasn't upgraded its true wireless earbuds since 2019, but thanks to several leaks over the last few months, we're starting to get a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming WF-1000XM4s. We got our first good look at press images for the XM4s a couple of weeks ago, and now we're learning a lot more about their specs and performance.www.androidpolice.com