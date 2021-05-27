Cancel
Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 19 Preview

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somber day • Abbiategrasso–Alpe de Mera (Valsesia) Giro d’Italia 2021 Stage 19 (4 stars) We’re only two days away from the end of this Giro, but stages 19 and 20 both have mountaintop finishes. What a tough way to approach the concluding time trial in Milan. It was expected to be fun for the tifosi and the race followers to watch two more mountain stages, especially because they take place in beautiful places—around the lake district of Italy and through a spectacular part of the Swiss Alps. But the Mottarone cable car tragedy in which at least 14 people lost their lives last Sunday has given a somber undertone to stage 19.

