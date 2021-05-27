newsbreak-logo
Kings Island reducing hours due to worker shortage; wages increased for seasonal workers

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
MASON — Kings Island will reduce hours through June 10 as the park has trouble finding enough workers to fill open positions at the park.

“We want to be sure we are delivering a fun and memorable experience but like a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge, and our park is not immune,” a letter to passholders read.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The park announced last week they were beefing up their offerings to employees, including raising the wages for 2021 seasonal and part-time workers to $15 an hour. The park also added 50 full-time, year-round jobs with benefits to the food and beverage teams.

Other benefits for employees include free park admission, complimentary tickets for friends and family and special events throughout the season.

The Soak City Water Park opens to the public this weekend and reservations are required this season. Currently, reservations are booked for this weekend, the park announced.

