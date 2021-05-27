Saginaw observing Memorial Day 2021 with parade

Positive Results Downtown, PRIDE in Saginaw is honored to announce that Robin Heise has been selected to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2021 Memorial Day Parade. Robin Heise was born in Saginaw in 1951. He is a graduate of Douglas McArthur High School, and has an Associate’s Degree in Business Science form Delta College. After joining the Marine Corp, he served in Vietnam, as well as, MCRD, Camp Pendleton, Hunter’s Point, Alameda and on the Aircraft carrier – the USS Coral Sea. Since retiring from A T & T after 35 years, Robin became involved with “Toys for Tots” in 2010. He became the coordinator for Toys for Tots in 2014 and in 2018 received the distinct honor of being recognized in the top 16 coordinators in the country out of a group of over 750.