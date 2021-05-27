newsbreak-logo
Saginaw observing Memorial Day 2021 with parade

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw will observe Memorial Day 2021 with a patriotic parade. The parade is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, according to Positive Results Downtown Saginaw (PRIDE). The parade route travels along South Washington Avenue from Federal Avenue to the Saginaw County...

