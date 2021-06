Michigan temperatures are getting into the 90's and normally everyone would be running for their backyard pools, but this year is different. Depending on where you live, the first weekend of June is usually the perfect time to open your pool in Michigan. Most of the cotton wood, and those whirly seeds have fallen to the ground. The pool is the perfect option because most of the lakes are still a little too cold to jump in yet. Some Michiganders are choosing to leave their pool covered this year due to the chlorine shortage.