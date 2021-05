Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LUMAKRASâ„¢ (sotorasib) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. LUMAKRAS has received accelerated approval based on overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).