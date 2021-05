Looking for a summer gig? Want to be outdoors? The New York State Bridge Authority is hiring for the what is commonly known by the kids in Highland, as the Summer Bridge Crew. Will you be working on the bridges? Well, that depends on the day. According to the sign that they have as one is about to cross the span of the Mid-Hudson Bridge heading East, the bridge is looking for Seasonal Workers, call 845-691-7245 for more information.