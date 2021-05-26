CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla drops radar from lower-priced cars amid ‘self-driving’ scrutiny

By Sarah Williams
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTesla said it is dropping radar systems in its lower-priced electric cars in favor of cameras and other AI equipment — even as the company faces growing scrutiny over its “autonomous driving” features. Starting in May, Model 3 and Model Y Teslas sold in North America will no longer feature...

Related
Observer

Tesla Model 3 Is the Most Popular Used Car in America—and at a Hefty Price

Due to a severe shortage of new Teslas (and any new cars, really) exacerbated by a global chip shortage, the popularity of used Tesla vehicles endures. The electric carmaker’s entry-level sedan, Model 3, has been the fastest-selling car on the second-hand market for four consecutive months, according a new analysis by the automotive research site iSeeCars.com.
CARS
Autoblog

Tesla delays rolling out its 'Full Self-Driving' software until October 8

The beta version of Tesla's much-hyped "Full Self-Driving" technology will not be rolled out on October 1 as previously announced. Company co-founder and CEO Elon Musk explained that the launch has been delayed by a week to coincide with the release of new software. Posting on his personal Twitter feed,...
TECHNOLOGY
marketplace.org

Tesla’s full self-driving mode is actually not fully self-driving

Tesla will soon allow more drivers to get access to “full self-driving” mode, according to tweets by CEO Elon Musk. Drivers can pay $10,000 upfront or between $100 and $200 a month to use the software. Up until now, a beta version has been available to a select group of...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Opinion: Tesla’s Full-Self Driving Beta Is a Bad Joke

Earlier this week, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would begin offering the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta to testers that had achieved sufficiently high marks in its new “safety score.” While company has repeatedly promised to launch FSD in earnest, which costs $10,000 to purchase or $199 a month to rent (depending on which version of Autopilot you’re using), the system has been habitually delayed from getting a widespread release. This has upset more than a few customers operating under the assumption that having bought into the service actually meant something.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CleanTechnica

I Am Super Excited for the Full Self Driving Tesla Model $25K

It is not fully announced yet, but Elon’s twitter channel is an official Tesla communication channel, and what’s been tweeted we can see as a pre-announcement by Tesla. What was pre-announced is that the $25,000 model is coming in about 2 years. At least one version of it will not have driving controls like a steering wheel and pedals. I think that implies that the complete Full Self Driving (FSD) package is included in the $25,000.
BUYING CARS
AFP

Tesla under fresh scrutiny over assisted driving features

The US highway safety watchdog has pushed Tesla for details about its driver-assistance systems, specifically whether it has barred some people testing the features from reporting possible safety concerns. As part of a preliminary probe opened after a series of accidents with emergency vehicles, the regulator on Tuesday ordered Elon Musk's electric car company to provide information about confidentiality agreements with drivers who have been testing a new feature since October 2020. The feature, called Full Self-Driving (FSD), is designed to allow the cars to detect stop signs and turn at intersections, while the existing Autopilot function is mainly used to manage speed and keep the vehicle in a lane. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited reports saying the confidentiality agreements "allegedly limit the participants from sharing information about FSD that portrays the feature negatively."
CARS
CNET

GM reveals Ultra Cruise, a proper Tesla Full Self-Driving beta rival

General Motors revealed the ace up its sleeve when it comes to driver-assist technologies on Wednesday: Ultra Cruise. The automaker announced the new system as a more capable sibling of today's Super Cruise system. While Super Cruise is rated for hands-free driving on mapped, divided highways in the US and Canada, Ultra Cruise takes it further. In addition to highways, GM said it will handle hands-free driving in 95% of all scenarios. We're talking city streets, subdivision streets and even paved rural roads.
CARS
mobilesyrup.com

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta releasing to some at end of week, Musk claims

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that roughly 1,000 people with 100/100 safety scores in their Tesla EVs will start testing the Full Self-Driving beta version 10.2 (FSD 10.2). Once these drivers receive the update, the rollout will pause for several days so the company can assess its performance. If things go well, the update will start to roll out to other drivers with 99/100 scores and so on.
CARS
actionnewsnow.com

How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its "full self-driving" software to 1,000 owners this weekend. Yet there aren't actually any self-driving cars for sale today, according to autonomous vehicle experts and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which regulates cars. Tesla's "full self-driving" is more like an enhanced cruise control, they say.
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Tesla wants to share ‘Full Self-Driving’ with other automakers when it has yet to deliver it to people who paid for it

Elon Musk is talking about licensing Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software to other automakers, but the company has yet to deliver the feature to Tesla owners who paid for it. At Tesla’s shareholder’s meeting yesterday, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla is considering licensing its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) software to other...
CARS
investorsobserver.com

What Does the Future Look Like for Self-Driving Car Stocks?

When anyone discusses self-driving or "autopilot" car technology, the conversation tends to center around Tesla (TSLA) and not much else. Tesla certainly has earned its reputation for breaking new ground in a previously stuck in its ways industry. Traditional automakers have been selling products that burn gasoline while you turn a wheel to make it go in the right direction for more than a hundred years and the recent push for electric vehicles and self-driving cars owes a lot to Elon Musk's plucky startup.
ECONOMY
mobilesyrup.com

Musk delays Tesla Full Self-Driving beta release over ‘last minute concerns’

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta would release to about 1,000 people. Musk has now backtracked, citing “last minute concerns about this build.”. Instead of releasing on Friday as expected, Musk tweeted Saturday morning that the FSD beta would...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Beta Testers Say Full Self Driving Mode Is Dangerous

The autonomous car: science fiction technology many drivers are eagerly awaiting. Finally, headlines make it seem the future has arrived; Elon Musk has made Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) suite of driver aids available to vehicle owners. There is only one catch: Tesla owners involved in the FSD beta test say the software is not ready.
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Tesla officially starts its ‘wider release’ of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US

Tesla has officially started its “wider release” of Full Self-Driving Beta in the US, which consists of slowly allowing more owners to download based on their “safety score.”. Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD) enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets...
CARS

