Three on the Turf in Friday’s Stronach 5
LAUREL, MD – Races from Pimlico Race Course, Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and Gulfstream Park, including three on the turf, comprise Friday’s Stronach 5. The multi-track wager, with an industry-low 12-percent takeout, begins at 4:47 p.m. with 11 claimers going a mile on the Pimlico turf course and is followed by a six-furlong turf event for allowance runners at Santa Anita Park featuring an 8-5 favorite in Hronis Racing LLC’s Lalic, a 4-year-old French-bred filly seeking her third consecutive victory for trainer John Sadler.www.laurelpark.com