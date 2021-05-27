Western & Southern Open to return to full capacity for 2021

Mark and Kelly Adams entry into the food truck world is quite interesting. They had become friends with the owners of the previous Las Piramides restaurant on Wilmington Pike in Dayton; Pedro and Laura Mesa. They ate there every Friday from the day they opened till the day they closed. When they moved to Liberty Township due to a job change, they began went hunting for a new Mexican hangout. They wandered into El Caporal Restaurant on Tylersville Rd in Mason and saw Laura. They had no idea they had opened another restaurant and were ecstatic to see them again, and eat the amazing, authentic Mexican cuisine they had fallen in love with. They tossed around the idea of starting a food truck for years, but in 2020 everything got so crazy they figured they could go crazy, too. So they bought a truck, had it wrapped by Vivid Wraps in Cincinnati, and fabricated by Street Food Ventures in Monroe and thus El Caporal Food Truck was born. The restaurant provides the food and the cooks, and Kelly and her husband manage the operational side and work the window. A true joint venture.