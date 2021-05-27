newsbreak-logo
Western & Southern Open to return to full capacity for 2021

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio (WKRC) - The annual Western & Southern Open is set for full capacity later this summer. All tickets go on sale on June 3. New this year, the event will have a fully digital ticket operation. And the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason is going cashless, meaning...

