newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

High school sports: Bo Jackson, Gale Sayers headline list of greatest football-track stars

By Kevin Askeland, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1984-85 San Francisco 49ers won the Super Bowl and the team is generally considered on the short list among the greatest teams in NFL history. But coach Bill Walsh's crew also holds another distinction — greatest track and field team in NFL history. Jack Shepard of Track and Field...

www.maxpreps.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Randy Cross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Marshall Football#Junior Football#Track And Field News#Maxpreps#Seattle Seahawks#All American#The Nfl Hall Of Fame#Purdue#Florida A M#Milt Campbell High#Browns#Usfl#Cliff Branch High#Raiders#Arizona State#Nba#Omaha Central#Hall Of Fame Nfl#Jahvid Best
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Education
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
High School Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Halfbacks

When the Raiders drafted Marcus Allen, a real steal with the 10th overall pick of the 1982 NFL Draft out of USC, he didn’t have to move and spent another 11 seasons playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because the Silver and Black moved to L.A. in his rookie season. The 6-2, 210-pound Allen, thought to be a little slow to be really great by some so-called NFL experts, turned out to be the leading rusher in Raiders history with 8,545 yards in 2,090 carries and scored 79 touchdowns, in addition to catching 587 passes for 5,411 yards and 21 more TDs. Who knows what those numbers might have been had Allen not had a falling out with owner Al Davis and spent his last five seasons with the arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs? “Of all the players that we had in my 25 years with the Raiders, I have to say that Marcus Allen was the best one that we had,” Raiders scouting executive and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf said. “If we’d had the first pick in the draft, it would have been Marcus Allen.” Even though his rookie season was shortened to nine games because of a players’ strike, Allen rushed for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to catching 38 passes for 401 yards and three scores. That was only the beginning, as Allen rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the next three seasons, capped by 1,759 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1985, when he also caught 67 passes for 555 yards and three TDs. The highlight of those years was the Raiders’ 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII, in which Allen rushed for 191 yards, including a brilliant 74-yard touchdown run that ranks with the greatest plays in the history of the Super Bowl. He was voted the game’s Most Valuable Player. On the last play of the third-quarter play, Allen took a handoff from quarterback Jim Plunkett and started left but found his path blocked by Redskins, so he cut back to the other side, turned upfield, and broke into the clear. The man supposedly without blazing speed then outran all the Redskins to the end zone. Allen’s playing time and production were limited after that because the Raiders drafted Bo Jackson, but Allen showed his professionalism by volunteering to play fullback, where he showed another talent as a strong lead blocker for Jackson. Allen left the Raiders in 1992 and played five seasons with the Chiefs, finishing his career with 12,243 yards rushing and 123 touchdowns, plus 587 receptions for 5,411 yards and 21 scores. In addition, he completed 12-of-27 passes for 282 yards and six touchdowns. Allen was a three-time All-Pro, played in six Pro Bowls, was NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 1985, Rookie of the Year in 1982, and Comeback Player of the Year in 1993, when he scored a career-high 15 touchdowns. Even though Allen never played for the Raiders in Oakland, he came to the Oakland Coliseum for a game in 2012 and lit the Al Davis Memorial Flame. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.
NFLUSA Today

Robert Griffin finds Texans third-round QB Davis Mills intriguing

The Houston Texans wasted no time addressing their quarterback situation during Day 2 of the NFL draft in Cleveland. With their 67th overall pick in Round 3, the Texans used their first draft selection on Davis Mills, the quarterback from Stanford. Mills’ selection came as a surprise for everyone, including...
Charitiessaturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Jackson gives kids $100 for lemonade at PGA event in Birmingham

Bo Jackson isn’t afraid to shell out for some good lemonade for a good cause. The Auburn great was taking part in a pro-am event ahead of the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition in Birmingham when he stopped to visit a group of kids’ lemonade stand. Jackson tells the kids...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Rookie Minicamp Notebook | 'The Fun Part' Begins

More than two dozen rookies, undrafted free agents and tryout players assembled for their first workout on Friday at the Jets Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ, under the watchful eyes of Head Coach Robert Saleh and his staff. "Getting out on the grass, that's the fun part,...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Veteran Draft Losers: Hey Jimmy Garoppolo, Deuces!

The 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books, and we now have a clearer picture of how all 32 rosters are going to look heading into the summer months. I’ve already examined the first, second/third rounds, and the rookie winners, but we also have to look at how the draft has impacted the fantasy value of veteran players in what is a virtual domino effect of sorts. I’ve broken down the veteran winners, so now it’s time to look at the players whose fantasy appeal has experienced a decline due to the NFL draft.
NFLnumberfire.com

Zachariason: Post-Draft Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

It's hard to remember an NFL Draft that did so little to help the fantasy football world. It seemed like skill position pick after skill position pick resulted in shoulder shrugs and excuses, with my brain trying to rationalize why a particular landing spot wasn't so bad. But it was...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jets GM wanted to draft North Carolina RB Michael Carter earlier

In the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected North Carolina Tar Heels running back Michael Carter. The five-foot-eight, 200-pound tailback spent four seasons with the Tar Heels, totaling 3,404 rushing yards with 22 rushing touchdowns. During an interview with The Michael Kay Show on...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Cornerback Michael Carter II Signs with the Jets

Cornerback Michael Carter II, the first of three CBs taken by the Jets on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft, has signed with the Green & White. Carter II has had a memorable spring, getting drafted by the Jets, receiving his degree from Duke University and then penning his name on his first professional contract.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: 2021 offensive rookies will make immediate contributions

NY Jets general manager Joe Douglas attacked offense early and often in the 2021 NFL Draft. He learned from mistakes made with Sam Darnold and decided to help his young signal-caller out. Douglas selected his franchise quarterback, Zach Wilson, with the No. 2 overall pick. He then used the next...
NFLYardbarker

Jets QB Zach Wilson is building chemistry after first minicamp snaps

Zach Wilson was the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. He has worn the No. 2 on his red non-contact jersey during the New York Jets rookie minicamp proceedings at 1 Jets Drive this weekend. These exceptions are certainly the only instance the Jets hope the numeral is...
NBAPosted by
AL.com

Charles Barkley’s new golf swing is a thing of beauty, so much so that Bo Jackson could ‘kiss’ him

Charles Barkley shocked the golf world Wednesday during the pro-am ahead of the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham. The NBA on TNT analyst, known for his love of golf and his awkward swing, showed off what appears to be a much-improved golf swing to the delight of all in attendance, including former Auburn running back and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Auburn’s Super Team presents Bryan Harsin to Birmingham

That was the noise carrying off the green at No.7. It was the audible sound of Bo Jackson’s frustration. It grew louder. The fleshy cracks of metal meeting the right triceps muscle attached to the right arm of America’s most iconic all-around athlete carried through the air, over a green-side bunker and into a gallery of fans on Wednesday at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Jackson was upset with himself for missing a putt in the celebrity pro-am that preceded Birmingham’s Regions Tradition, and the former football and baseball star was tha-whacking the shaft of his putter against his arm.
NFLnewsbrig.com

The Jets’ challenge in drafting two Michael Carters

There will come a time for the Jets to ask this question: “Will the real Michael Carter please stand up?’’. And when that time comes, they hope both of their Michael Carters stand up and contribute — Michael Carter, the former North Carolina running back they drafted in the fourth round last week, and Michael Carter II, the former Duke defensive back they drafted in the fifth round.
NFLNew York Post

Zach Wilson’s Jets leadership skills already shining through

Zach Wilson wasn’t a member of the Jets for enough time to take his girlfriend out for a celebratory dinner before he already was showing the kind of leadership the team desperately hopes translates into wins, division titles and Super Bowl-title runs in short time. Twelve picks after Wilson was...
NFLPosted by
Daily News

Zach Wilson wears No. 2 as Jets rookies hit the practice field for the first time

One of the biggest questions facing the Jets this season has been answered. Gang Green’s top pick Zach Wilson wore No. 2 when he made his highly anticipated practice debut Friday as the Jets held a minicamp for their rookies. But before you go out and buy a No. 2 jersey, the Jets said that the numbers aren’t official yet. Friday’s session marked new head coach Robert Saleh’s first opportunity ...