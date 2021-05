Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. We've been following Chicago roaster Metric Coffee since its start in 2015 and tracking its growth in the last six years. In 2020, Xavier Alexander and the team began a conversation to overhaul Metric from the bottom up. “We had just launched a new line which we felt served its purpose but lacked a timeless nature,” Alexander told us, “and our vision was to strip the flash and stick to keeping it clean and simple.” Metric has also started to dip their toes into print media—with the launch of their magazine Source Code coming soon. More on this below.