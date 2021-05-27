Stratford Mayoral Candidate Rejected Bradley’s $5K Quid Pro Quo For Jobs And Influence – A Pattern Emerges For Troubled State Senator
By his own admission Dennis Bradley enjoys playing on the edge, a mantra now building layers of quicksand beneath his personal and political future. Five months prior to his March 15, 2018 announcement for State Senate, the centerpiece of federal investigators’ campaign finance fraud charges, Bradley texted a $5,000 donation offer to Stratford mayoral candidate Stephanie Philips in exchange for support for his State Senate run, a paid position for himself and a job for a campaign hand. A piece of Stratford is included in Connecticut’s 23rd Senate District that Bradley represents.onlyinbridgeport.com