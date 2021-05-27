EXCLUSIVE: WONDERBOUND releases their full lineup for 2022
Vault Comics’ young reader imprint Wonderbound has had a stellar first year, with exciting titles for middle grade and young adult readers such as The Unfinished Corner, Hello My Name Is Poop, Wrassle Castle, and more. At this year’s US Book Show, the publisher dropped its full 2022 lineup, which includes brand new original graphic novels from top creative talent such as Shea Fontana, Brian Middleton, Agnes Garbowska, Colleen Coover, Paul Tobin, Galaad, Rebecca Horner, Kelly Mellings, Corey Lansdell, Lisa LaRose, Sam Beck, Ryan Haddock, Nick Wyche, Heather Nuhfer, Michael Moreci, and many more.www.comicsbeat.com