Music

Brothers Osborne Bring ‘Skeletons’ to Life During NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert [Watch]

By Robyn Collins
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 3 days ago
When Brothers Osborne were creating their 2020 album Skeletons, they likely didn’t expect a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert to be on their calendars. But with the COVID-19 pandemic altering the hit NPR webseries, the self-professed fans of the series went all out. Brothers Osborne's full-band setup filled the cozy room-turned-concert...

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

