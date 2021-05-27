Brothers Osborne Bring ‘Skeletons’ to Life During NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert [Watch]

My weekly call to action for you to turn up the songs that have been rocking me all weekend long. Turn them up LOUD that is. Growing up with Much Music, The Tragically Hip had always been one of my favorite bands. Sadly when Gord Downie passed away 3 and a half years ago, I assumed that was it as far as new releases would go for the band. Well the surviving members surprised us all with a new EP of 6 songs that were recorded in 1991 and never made it on any albums. Apparently the recordings were believed to have been destroyed in the 2008 Universal Studios fire, but they were recently discovered safe n sound in Canada. My favorite track off the EP, is the live version of the song “Montreal”. It takes you back to the early 90s in the sense of the band is a young rock band with the whole world ahead of them. Just listening to the song makes me wish I could go back in time and be there to hear it in person. Here’s to hoping more unreleased stuff from The Hip finds its way to the light of day.