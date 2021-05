While there is still work to be done, women continue to shatter glass ceilings. More women are taking on the challenge of entrepeneurship and doing so successfully. At some point, most everyone launching a new business needs some guidance, and that's where Kristin Gapske and her team come in. Kristin is director of the Entrepeneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College. She joined WEMU's David Fair about how the center is assisting women in business start-ups and in industry growth.