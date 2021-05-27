Cancel
‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark, 32, Dies in Accident: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove and More Co-Stars React

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has passed away. He was 32. On Wednesday (May 26), Clark was riding his bike in Chicago when he was struck by a car. According to reports, he was in critical condition following the crash. Clark was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

