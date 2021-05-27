Pregnant Woman Saves Three Kids Drowning in Lake Michigan

A Manistee woman is feeling so thankful for being in the right place at the right time this week when she pulled three kids to safety that were struggling in Lake Michigan. Alyssa Dewitt was on the beach with her kids near the First Street Beach Pier when she noticed arms waving in the air from the water. Apparently, three kids under the age of 15 got pulled by rip currents out into Lake Michigan. There was no way these kids were going to get out of the situation they were in, so Dewitt who is five months pregnant jumped into action and called 911.