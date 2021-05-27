ARROW Announces June SVOD Lineup, Blooming into Summer with Exclusive New Shorts, The End of the World, & Barbara Crampton
Arrow Video is excited to announce the June 2021 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. The June lineup leads with a selection of short films curated by the creative team behind The Stylist, one of ARROW’s most popular titles. The collection highlights the work of women in horror, in front of and behind the camera. These eight films include Tristan Risk’s Reptile House, her take on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Alchemia, Ticks and Connor Sandheinrich’s deeply unsettling Unsafe Spaces.www.horrorsociety.com