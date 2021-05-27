New Episodes of Kim’s Convenience, Workin’ Moms and More! All the New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in June

Looking for the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix this month? May is another sinfully hot one for the streaming platform. The month's biggest premiere is the second half of Lucifer Season 5, which would have been the drama's final season before it rose from the dead for a second time. The hit procedural returns with the rest of what is now its second to last season on Friday, May 28. But while Lucifer has been saved (hallelujah), plenty of other shows are signing off for good this May, including Selena: The Series, Castlevania, and Special.