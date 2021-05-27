New Episodes of Kim’s Convenience, Workin’ Moms and More! All the New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in June
New month, new Netflix! A host of new shows and series will be added to Netflix over the coming months. Here’s a look at all the titles coming to Netflix in June. Season five of Kim’s Convenience is finally arriving on Netflix on June 2, allowing fans to enjoy the last chapter of this quirky comedy about a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto. Season five of another Canadian sitcom, Workin’ Moms, will also be added to the streaming service in June.parade.com