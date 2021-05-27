newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Episodes of Kim’s Convenience, Workin’ Moms and More! All the New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in June

By Lindsay Lowe
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New month, new Netflix! A host of new shows and series will be added to Netflix over the coming months. Here’s a look at all the titles coming to Netflix in June. Season five of Kim’s Convenience is finally arriving on Netflix on June 2, allowing fans to enjoy the last chapter of this quirky comedy about a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto. Season five of another Canadian sitcom, Workin’ Moms, will also be added to the streaming service in June.

parade.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Parade

Parade

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Mel Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Convenience Store#Episodes#Netflix Inc#Disney Tv#Korean#Canadian#The Kandasamys Xtreme#Fried Crispy L A#Fta#The Coast#Vampire Academy#House#Netflix Originals#Sitcom#Streaming#Creator#Adventures#Documentary#Happy Endings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesETOnline.com

New Fall TV Shows 2021: Watch All the Trailers

Whether your favorite TV shows are coming back (or not), there's more than enough new dramas, comedies and unscripted series to add to your watchlist. With Upfronts officially underway -- the time of year where major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC and Fox roll out their upcoming schedules -- it's time to check out what new TV shows strike your fancy.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

Here Are the Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in May

Looking for the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix this month? May is another sinfully hot one for the streaming platform. The month's biggest premiere is the second half of Lucifer Season 5, which would have been the drama's final season before it rose from the dead for a second time. The hit procedural returns with the rest of what is now its second to last season on Friday, May 28. But while Lucifer has been saved (hallelujah), plenty of other shows are signing off for good this May, including Selena: The Series, Castlevania, and Special.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

New on Netflix in May 2021: Every movie and TV show coming to streaming service this month

May is the busiest month of the year so far for Netflix.A slew of original titles are set to be released over the coming four weeks, hoping to keep users on their sofas despite the approaching summer. These include a brand new season of the now Aziz Ansari-less Master of None, the final season of Castlevania and Zack Snyder’s action zombie thriller Army of the Dead. Meanwhile, Amy Adams’s long-delayed mystery drama,The Woman in the Window, is guaranteed to become the streaming service’s next big hit.Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to...
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

10 movies and TV shows to stream right now

The best things to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more. Though the song is nearly 30 years old, Bruce Springsteen’s “57 Channels (And Nothin’ On)” encapsulates the struggle viewers face today. With hundreds of cable channels, dozens of streaming services, and countless on-demand titles, trying to decide what to watch can feel like an endless ordeal.
TV SeriesBuffalo News

The 50 best TV shows that were canceled

Using IMDb user votes, Stacker compiled a list of the best television shows of all time with a twist. These series have all been canceled. This article originally ran on stacker.com. Watch Now: Related Video.
TV ShowsPosted by
UPI News

Netflix: What's coming and going in June 2021

May 20 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Sweet Tooth, a new fantasy drama based on the DC Comics series, and new seasons of Lupin and Too Hot to Handle in June. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Announces Over 35 New Movies/TV Shows For June

Disney Plus has announced its full lineup for June and undoubtedly, the highlight is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief set to make his triumphant return to the franchise in his very own TV show. Just like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, Loki will...
TV & VideosMac Observer

New Kid Series ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ Coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced this week that it has ordered the kids series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show. It is a live-action series from Jack McBrayer (30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb, Wreck-It Ralph franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood), who authored Radical Kindness. The show aims to use empathy, humor, playfulness, and imagination to generate kindness.
Moviespurewow.com

The New #5 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Sci-Fi Thriller

This superhero drama, Sleight, is making a comeback on Netflix, and we can see why. If the title sounds familiar, it’s probably because Sleight originally premiered back in 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters one year later. The film just recently claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies, ranking at number five behind The Woman in the Window, I Am All Girls, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Jungle Beat: The Movie.
TV Seriesyoursun.com

The ‘Bridgerton’ universe is expanding: All about Netflix’s new prequel series

Netflix has crowned the star of its latest “Bridgerton” project. The streaming giant announced May 14 that the “Bridgerton” universe is expanding with a prequel series centering on Queen Charlotte, Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, played by Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh, respectively, in executive producer Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Charlize Theron's A Redhead For New Netflix Movie And Wow

There have been a handful of instances over the years where Charlize Theron’s been a full-blown chameleon, i.e. become nearly unrecognizable while inhabiting a role. Just look at her Academy Award-winning work in 2003’s Monster and, more recently, playing Megyn Kelly in 2019’s Bombshell for proof. While the upcoming Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil isn’t quite as drastically altering Theron’s appearance, it does have the actress altering her look in a notable way, as we’ll see her as a redhead.
Theater & DanceVulture

Checking In on Netflix’s Original Movies: May 2021 Edition

As the outdoors warm and humankind pokes our heads out from our quarantine shelters, Netflix has brought out the big guns to compete with the return of a social world. It’s a stronger-than-usual month for the streaming service, with highlights including a resourceful close-quarters thriller and a topical character piece diving headfirst into the debate over antifa’s role in today’s resistance. The rest of the bunch raise the average, too: There’s a turn-of-the-century gay period piece from Mexico, a scuzzy airport-novel adaptation packed to the brim with A-listers, a timely morality play bolstered by stellar supporting performances, and a subdued snapshot of generational friction in India. Keep reading for the complete lowdown on a stuffed lineup.
TV SeriesHypebae

All the TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in June

May is almost over, signaling a fresh rotation of content on all your favorite streaming platforms. Disney+ has unveiled its slate of programming for June, including Pixar‘s Raya and the Last Dragon and anticipated Marvel series Loki, starring Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston. Also expected to premiere are Luca, the animated children’s flick drawing comparisons to Call Me By Your Name, and new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
TV Seriesfoxla.com

Dania Ramirez Dishes on Her New Role in Binge-worthy Netflix Series

Actress Dania Ramirez joins Amanda Salas on Good Day LA to talk about her latest project, a fantasy series based on the DC Comic book "Sweet Tooth." The new series is a story of hope set against an apocalyptic future where "hybrid" children -- half-human and half-animal struggle to survive. Ramirez, best known as the first Latina Cinderella on ABC's "Once Upon a Time," and for star turns on "Heroes," and "Devious Maids," plays Aimee Eden, a woman who finds her true purpose helping hybrids.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies/TV Shows In June

Netflix has announced a load of great new titles that are on their way to the platform in June, but unfortunately it’s just a rule of streaming that subscribers lose a ton of awesome stuff in exchange for receiving fresh viewing material. Over 40 movies and TV shows are being removed from Netflix over the course of next month, with some iconic and beloved efforts among them.