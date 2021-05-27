newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl set for December 28, 2021, to be televised on ESPN

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 63rd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Tuesday, December 28 at 6:45 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. This marks the first time in nearly 30 years (1993) the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played in one of ESPN’s prestigious primetime slots. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s history of delivering exciting games and excellent television viewership created the opportunity for this marquee game date and time.

www.localmemphis.com
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Ernie Davis
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Bear Bryant
Person
Dan Mullen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Television#College Football#Autozone#American Football#Bowl Games#Sec#Navy#Mvp#Espn#63rd Autozone#Tickets#Tenn#Exciting Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

Grizz Nation cheer on for Game Three of the playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - This Memorial Day weekend Grizzlies fans are showing up downtown in support of their basketball players. With thousands expected on Beale Street, there will be added security. Some members of Grizz nation said it’s time to represent Memphis in a big way, especially...
NBAPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

FedExForum increases number of fans allowed ahead of Memphis Grizzlies’ first round playoff games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More Memphis Grizzlies fans can support the home team when the team takes on the Utah Jazz during the 2021 NBA first round playoff games at FedExForum. In a press release, the Grizzlies announced Sunday that FedExForum will increase its capacity to 50 percent. Officials originally agreed to 40 percent after talking with the Shelby County Health Department.
NBAPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

The Grizzlies win is a victory for the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been a few years in the making, but the Memphis Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs. This season was unpredictable for the team between a global pandemic and injuries to key players. Daily Memphian sports columnist Geoff Calkins said they're making the city of Memphis proud despite it all.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands Commitment From 2022 OL Brian Grant

The Tennessee coaching staff has been hard at work since arriving in Knoxville, trying to reset their recruiting board and find players that fit their system. On Monday, that hard work continued to pay off, as the Vols landed the commitment from offensive lineman Brian Grant. The 6-foot-8, 270 pound...
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: How Josh Heupel is building key in-state relationships

Each time the Tennessee Vols hire a new head football coach, we hear some version of the phrase “we’re going to own in-state recruiting”. Previous head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt made that statement when they were hired at Tennessee. And they each ultimately failed. Jones watched players from...
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Point Guard BJ Edwards Set For His Official Visit With Tennessee

As the dead period comes to an end in college athletics, we’ve started to see an upward trend in prospects lining up for official visits. This means players can officially visit a campus for the first time since the pandemic began. It will almost certainly look like the wild wild west around most colleges beginning on June 1st.
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Tigers await word on Syracuse forward transfer’s decision

Highly sought Quincy Guerrier is choosing among Memphis, Oregon, Illinois and Arizona State. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis.
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies bump FedExForum capacity ahead of play-in game

The increase in capacity comes after guidance from the Shelby County Health Department. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn addresses postgame scuffle with Tennessee's Tony Vitello

Top-ranked Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee battled through an evenly matched and hotly contested three-game baseball series over the weekend with tempers spilling over a bit following the Razorbacks' 3-2 victory on Sunday in the rubber game. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee skipper Tony Vitello had words for each other as the two walked away from their respective players postgame.
PGA Tour

A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. “We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”
Arizona StateKokomo Perspective

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.