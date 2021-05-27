63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl set for December 28, 2021, to be televised on ESPN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 63rd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Tuesday, December 28 at 6:45 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. This marks the first time in nearly 30 years (1993) the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played in one of ESPN’s prestigious primetime slots. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s history of delivering exciting games and excellent television viewership created the opportunity for this marquee game date and time.www.localmemphis.com