2022 NFL Mock Draft | Way Too Early Mock Draft presented by Draft Diamonds
1. Detroit Lions: Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma: QB might not be the biggest problem but Jarred Goff Shouldn’t prevent you from drafting one on top of the boards. Spencer Rattler has all the physical tools and has made a tone of big time throws. Maturity might come to question but like me the NFL is often a sucker for talent. Getting him around a leader like Dan Campbell who knows how to be a pro should help.www.nfldraftdiamonds.com