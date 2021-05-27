2022 NFL Mock Draft | Way Too Early Mock Draft presented by Draft Diamonds

COLUMBUS — Zach Harrison walked around Ohio State with renewed confidence this spring. The Buckeyes defensive end just looked and talked like a new person during media sessions. With the help of Mickey Marotti in the weight room this winter, Harrison reshaped his body. The work was rewarded on the field this spring as coaches raved about his improvements. He showed it on a national stage in the spring game, too, getting off the edge faster and looking ready to burst into backfields frequently this fall.