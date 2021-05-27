Memorial Day Weekend Travel Advisory

Reminder: Face Coverings Required in All Port Authority Facilities, Including Airports, Midtown Bus Terminal and on AirTrain. With the lifting of broad pandemic-related restrictions across the region, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey expects more than 4.3 million travelers across its facilities this Memorial Day weekend. To accommodate motorists traveling between New York and New Jersey, many ongoing repairs and construction projects at its crossings will be suspended from Friday, May 28, to Tuesday morning, June 1.