15 Kalamba Games titles now certified to go live in Croatia

Pokemon card shortages are continuing to create disruptions at retail stores, as several pieces of Pokemon card merchandise are now being sold via a lottery system due to overwheming demand in Japan. Last week, Creatures, Inc., the company responsible for developing and producing the Pokemon Trading Card Game, announced that it was implementing a lottery to purchase several box sets and decks related to the upcoming "Eevee Heroes" expansion. Fans can enter the lottery for free until May 18th, with winners able to purchase the items beginning the following week. The lottery system will be the only way to get these items, as Creatures announced that they will not be selling the items at physical Pokemon Center locations. Those who don't win the lottery may be able to purchase the items at a later time, as Creatures announced that they are planning to reprint and ship various products that are currently experiencing shortages.