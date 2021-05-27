newsbreak-logo
Gambling

15 Kalamba Games titles now certified to go live in Croatia

Cover picture for the articleKalamba Games has secured the necessary papers to offer more of its real money slots in the Croatian market. The Malta-based game development studio announced on Tuesday that it has received certifications for 15 of its video slot titles, including a few blockbuster hits from its slot portfolio. Which Kalamba...

