newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

5 Top Stocks to Capitalize on Promising Paper Industry

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

IP - Free Report) , Smurfit Kappa (. VRTV - Free Report) and Mercer International Inc. (. MERC - Free Report) are some stocks, which are likely to gain from this trend. However, a shrinking graphic paper market, due to increased digitization, is a headwind for the industry. Industry Description.

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulp And Paper#Technology Stocks#Global Stocks#Growth Stocks#Potential Investors#Domtar Corporation#Ufs Free Report#Veritiv Corporation#Mercer International Inc#Merc Free Report#Statista#Cagr#Basic Materials#Smurfit Kappa Group#Vrtv#Zacks Consensus Estimate#S P#Industry Players#Bleak Paper Demand#Paper Consumption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) PT at $45.25

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Folding Wheelchairs Market ( Huge Demand PDF ) Booming, Challenges, Demand Penetration, Growth Values, Business Statistics, Top Leaders and Forecast to 2031

The Global Folding Wheelchairs Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Folding Wheelchairs Market include Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corp, Hoveround Corp, UK Wheelchairs, Karma Mobility, GPC Medical, Narang Medical Limited. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

4 Top Biotech Stocks To Watch In June 2021

Are These Trending Biotech Stocks On Your June 2021 Watchlist?. Biotech stocks are one of the most popular stocks in the stock market today. Now, why is that so? Well, largely because most investors are enticed by the idea of a huge profit trade and this sector fits the bill. Of course, when seeking higher rewards, it’s coupled with higher risk as well. This sector can be an amazing opportunity for smart traders. For those who are willing to spend more time researching top biotech stocks, they could be looking at big gains.
IndustrySentinel

According to Latest Report on Sugar Confectionery Market Forecast to 2026 Including COVID 19 update

The Recent research on Sugar Confectionery Market Report includes major key segments-regional breakdowns-competitive landscape-market volume and growth-trends-and plans for this market dynamics-including drivers-restraints-and opportunities. The report includes the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. This report presents a comprehensive analytical look at the several companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the Global Sugar Confectionery Market. Information is provided for the top and fastest-growing segments. Some major factors that contribute to the growth of the Sugar Confectionery market for qualitative and quantitative analysis are discussed.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market with Industry Capacity, Future & Economic Aspect and Forecast To 2025

The report by HNY Research covers complete analysis of the Articulating Paper Forceps report on a regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Articulating Paper Forceps. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides information on key manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Articulating Paper Forceps report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Articulating Paper Forceps industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Thermal Paper Market 2020 Emerging Technology, Major Players, Top Services, Upcoming Trends, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, And Forecast 2025

The Thermal Paper market report includes a detailed study of the market, its future predictions by considering 2019 as the base year the period between 2020 and 2025 as the forecast period. This report on keyword market focusses on different categories that define this market with a systematic approach that addresses the consumer base, researchers and market experts like the stakeholders. It also gives a clear perspective towards the competition and demand and supply chain.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Miniature Relays Market 2021 Estimates & Forecast by Application, Size, Production, Market Share, Consumption, Trends and Forecast 2030

This report gives top to the bottom research study Miniature Relays of utilizing SWOT examination for example Quality, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the association. Miniature Relays Market report likewise gives an in-depth study of the central competitors in the market which depends on the different destinations of an association, for example, profiling, the product layout, the amount of creation, required raw material, and the financial strength of the organization.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market 2021 Industry Recent Study Including Current Trends and Development Factors by 2029 | Weatherford, M-I SWACO (Schlumberger), Baker Hughes, Aker Solutions

A new versatile research report on the Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market is aimed at promising a unique approach towards an industry assessment of the Managed Pressure Drilling Services market covering the most important factors driving the growth of the industry. The Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market report makes available the current and forthcoming technical and financial details of the industry. It is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to the Market.biz archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market. This report explores all the key factors affecting the growth of the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production, and value chain analysis.
Stockspulse2.com

CRM Stock Price: $290 Target From RBC Capital

The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target increase from $285 to $290 from RBC Capital. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target increase from $285 to $290 from RBC Capital. And RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

When looking for a great biotech stock to buy, I focus on the future. That could mean the months to come -- or it could mean years down the road. I ask myself about the next catalysts for revenue and share performance. If the catalysts are just ahead, now may be a good time to consider getting in on the story.
StocksZacks.com

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 27th

GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus. Group...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in June

If you're frustrated with the market volatility so far in 2021, you're certainly not alone. After a sharp rebound last year, the Nasdaq Composite has been very choppy this year but is currently up about 7% year to date. Two top retailers that are far outpacing the market averages are...
StocksZacks.com

3 Stocks From the Promising Outsourcing Space to Watch Out For

G - Free Report) ,. CNDT - Free Report) are some stocks, which are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control of certain operations,...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Canadian investors are always on the lookout for stocks that have the potential to generate consistent returns. When you invest in the stock market, it is advisable to take a long-term view and benefit from compounded gains. So, it means you should identify companies that can increase revenue and earnings across economic cycles.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Value Stocks to Add for Defensiveness Today

Today’s market is a difficult one to navigate for most investors. Indeed, by some metrics, there has never been a more expensive market to trade in. Accordingly, investors may correctly be looking to add some defensiveness to their portfolios today. Diversification is everything, and these two stocks provide diversification in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Medical AI Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Nuance Communications, Nvidia Corporation, Olive

The Medical AI Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Medical AI Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc. & Zebra Medical Vision Ltd etc have been looking into Medical AI as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
MarketsNASDAQ

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) reports results for the quarter ended March 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.