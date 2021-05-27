newsbreak-logo
Early voting at Henry County Administration Building

By Holly Kozelsky
Martinsville Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and also the Republican primary for the 9th District for the House of Delegates will be on June 8. In-person absentee (early) voting can be done weekdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 5 at registrars offices in Henry and Patrick counties and in Martinsville.

