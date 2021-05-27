Xcel Energy program helps customers pay bills

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After 293 days, we expect to see an official end to Minnesota’s mask mandate Friday. Governor Walz said he would sign the executive order ending the mandate today. Minnesotans have been wearing masks in accordance with the state mandate since July of last year. But don’t toss them just yet, individual businesses can still choose to require them. That makes for a big decision for places like the River Hills Mall in Mankato. General manager Andy Wilke said prior to Friday’s signing of the executive order that the mall would be paying very close attention to the wording in the order.