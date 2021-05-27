Official Trailer: JUNE 9 – What Happened To The Boston Mills 5?

There once was a time -- like the last few months -- when we would get just one major theatrical release heading to HBO Max on the same day it hits theaters. But in June, we get TWO! Warm up some artificially flavored butter substitute for some popped corn and get ready for the new Lin-Manuel Miranda film In the Heights, a musical about a young dreamer set in New York City, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which doesn't have any song-and-dance numbers in it, but if it did, the songs would all be about how Satan possessed a young man to brutally murder people. Think about it for your next movie, Lin-Manuel!