Official Trailer: JUNE 9 – What Happened To The Boston Mills 5?
What Happened To The Boston 5? Here is the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the feature film, ‘JUNE 9’ that explores that question and so much more. Get ready for a trip to Helltown!. JUNE 9 shows the group of five teens, known as the “Boston Mills 5”, on a search for some harmless fun at the end of the 1999 school year. Their journey of caught-on-camera pranks continues to escalate toward even bigger thrills, but as viewers will witness, something else finds them first, and the group vanished and are missing to this day.www.horrorsociety.com