First Lady Jill Biden touts COVID-19 vaccines during stop at West Michigan college
GRAND RAPIDS — First Lady Jill Biden continued to promote the COVID-19 vaccines during an appearance at Grand Rapids Community College on Thursday. Biden, a community college professor during her own career, met with individuals receiving the vaccine on GRCC's campus, located near downtown Grand Rapids. She was accompanied by U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and GRCC President Bill Pink.www.hollandsentinel.com