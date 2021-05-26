Cancel
Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 31st

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memorial Day Parade for the Town of Winchester is scheduled for Monday, May 31, 2021 at 11:30AM. As is the tradition here in Winsted, a Memorial Service with full military honors, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 296, will commence prior to the parade formation at 10:30AM at the Soldiers' Monument located in Soldiers Memorial Park on Crown Street. Parade commences at Division Street and proceeds down Main Street, ending at East End Park where the Soldiers' Monument Commission and members of the VFW remember our community members that served in our armed forces.

