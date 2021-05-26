Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 31st

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. On Monday May 31st, services will be held in Tillamook at Sunset Memorial Gardens and in Nehalem at the American Legion Cemetery, starting at 11 am. With gathering restrictions still in place, we ask that everyone please be respectful. For those unable to make it to the services, the Tillamook County Pioneer will be streaming the Nehalem service live and the Tillamook/Sunset Heights service will also be streamed live, see the links below.