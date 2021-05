This summer could be a nervy one for Brentford if they lose their second consecutive play-off final when they face Swansea City on Saturday. Brentford have always made their mark in the Championship since their entrance in 2014. They enjoyed a fantastic debut season under Mark Warburton, reaching the play-off semi-finals, and this area of west London started gaining wider attention as the world began to see how well the club was managed. They have since gone on to reach the play-offs twice in the last two seasons.