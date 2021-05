COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “He hasn't received any special treatment, he's been treated as any other citizen would be treated.”. That’s how the defense attorney for a former Marion County judge reacted to questions about whether Jason Warner’s case is being handled differently than any other case. Warner and his wife Julie were convicted on two felony counts and sentenced to two years in prison. They are about to be released from prison after serving just a month, allowed to post bond while their appeal is heard.