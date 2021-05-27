newsbreak-logo
Hurtigruten Group Reports Record Booking Numbers

cruiseindustrynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurtigruten Group has reported record strong demand for 2022 with bookings said to be almost 50 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to a statement. Across Hurtigruten Expeditions, the world’s largest expedition cruise company, and Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express, bookings for 2022 are currently 45 percent ahead of bookings for 2020 as of the same time in 2019.

