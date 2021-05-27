newsbreak-logo
Health Officials Report 542 New Coronavirus Cases, 59 Deaths

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
Michigan health officials are reporting 542 new coronavirus cases and 59 additional deaths.

The state has now had 886,660 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,090 total deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 48 deaths identified during a vital records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

As of May 21, the cumulative total of recovered of COVID-19 cases in Michigan is 791,206.

