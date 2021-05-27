Health Officials Report 542 New Coronavirus Cases, 59 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 542 new coronavirus cases and 59 additional deaths.

The state has now had 886,660 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,090 total deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 48 deaths identified during a vital records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

As of May 21, the cumulative total of recovered of COVID-19 cases in Michigan is 791,206.