St. Peter School District creates equity, inclusion positions

The “Senior Spotlight” series honors graduating fine arts majors for their contributions to the Gustavus community. Claire Strohmeyer is a Studio Art major with a Gender, Women, & Sexuality Studies minor from Shakopee, Minn. Associate Professor and Chair of Art and Art History Betsy Byers says, “I have seen Claire grow in confidence and increasing ability in her work. Claire has become a deeply self-reflective artist and has the ability to turn the eye inward which shows in her work. She is now brave, confident and able to speak thoughtfully about her work,” she says.