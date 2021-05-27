newsbreak-logo
St. Peter School District creates equity, inclusion positions

By Kelsey Barchenger
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter School District creating two new positions in an effort to promote equity and inclusion among students. District officials say 30% of the Saint Peter School District enrollment consists of underrepresented communities. This Spring, the district added on a Director of the Office of Education Equity. It’s now adding two new team members for its Spanish and Somali-speaking communities. The district says the team will identify academic challenges, cultural differences, and language barriers by working directly with students and parents.

