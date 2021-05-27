Don’t Scrimp On This Small Business Expense

According to Ryan Takahashi, Director of Compliance for HEMEP (representing IBEW Local 1186 & ECAH), “A licensed contractor and licensed electrician have the training and experience necessary to perform this work. Hawaii has dual licensing requirements which means that both the Contractor and the Electrician should be licensed. These licenses protect the consumer, contractor, and worker, by requiring proper insurances and setting forth several State laws and rules that ensure only qualified persons are contracting and/or performing work. The license laws also provide several legal protections for all parties and a State agency is assigned to investigate, resolve, or take action on alleged violations.”