Tinkering and experimenting with new forms of content is nothing new to the virtual entertainers known as Vtubers. Whether it’s trying out new poses and styles, or using animal avatars, these creators always seem a little ahead of the livestreaming curve. So while you can find Vtubers in the new hot tub category on Twitch right now, it would be a mistake to assume these digital creators are just hopping on the latest trend. Virtual entertainers have been hanging out in swimsuits and relaxing by the pool for a while now, well before the concept of hanging out in a tub became controversial on Twitch.