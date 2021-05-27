Cancel
Verona, MO

Verona pair plead to child’s death

By Kyle Troutman editor@monett-times.com
Monett Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Verona couple has reached plea agreements in the death of a 3-year-old boy, and both will serve prison time as a result of the case. Sarah Garbee, 27, of Verona, was had a trial scheduled for Monday for felony child abuse, but she instead pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk, a class D felony. The plea agreement calls for a seven-year prison sentence in Missouri’s shock incarceration program with a court review after 120 days for possible probation.

