Verona pair plead to child’s death
A Verona couple has reached plea agreements in the death of a 3-year-old boy, and both will serve prison time as a result of the case. Sarah Garbee, 27, of Verona, was had a trial scheduled for Monday for felony child abuse, but she instead pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk, a class D felony. The plea agreement calls for a seven-year prison sentence in Missouri’s shock incarceration program with a court review after 120 days for possible probation.www.monett-times.com