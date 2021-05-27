newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

'We Are Here' Concert To Celebrate Two Years Of Collaboration By More Than 175 Iowa Artists

By Iowa Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special livestream concert is happening Saturday night, with the hopes of shining a light on the diversity among Iowa musicians. “WE ARE HERE: A Celebration of Music'' will be held Saturday, May 29th at xBk in Des Moines. The concert is the brainchild of River Breitbach, a musician from Dubuque who writes and records music under the name River Glen. He comes from a musical family and has been performing for most of his life.

