newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Friends then vs now: see how the beloved cast have changed over the years

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been seventeen years since we last saw our favourite friends on screen but now, the time has finally come to see Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey back together for the epic Friends reunion!. The highly-anticipated HBO and Sky reunion airs on both sides of the pond this...

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Stephen Mangan
Person
Tamsin Greig
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Friends Reunion#Original Stars#Film History#Sitcoms#School Friends#Hbo#Sky#American Crime Story#Starz#Cougar Town#Changed#British Sitcom Episodes#Sister#Girlfriend Rachel#Tv#One Liners#Central Perk#Beloved
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV SeriesGrazia

It's Finally Time To Accept That Ross And Rachel Were On A Break

In television, new TV shows dominate the day's watercooler chat. We talk about what happened on our favourite soaps last night, debate the merits of a new period drama heartthrob or agonise over the identity of the killer or corrupt cop in the latest Sunday night procedural. And yet, some programmes have a longer shelf life. Some series continue to be talked about years and years after their aired. One of those is, of course, Friends. The show is divisive, as it hasn't exactly aged well, but its influence cannot be underestimated. It influenced how we dress, how we socialise, how we speak (could she be anymore annoying?). We've all pondered if we're more of a Monica than a Rachel. And anyone who watched the programme across its impressive ten-year run has looked within themselves and asked a question that comes up again and again: were they on a break? But isn't it finally time that we admitted that, however the beloved character of Rachel Green may object, they absolutely, undoubtedly, were.
TV SeriesCNET

Friends: The Reunion trailer sees the cast reunite and tears flow

How many pages was the letter Rachel wrote to Ross before they got back together? If the phrase, "18 pages, front and back" immediately leaped to mind, you've got to watch the new trailer for Friends: The Reunion posted on Wednesday. The two-minute trailer reveals that the reunion special will...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Friends reunion trailer finally reveals celebrity host

The first full-length trailer for the Friends reunion special has finally dropped, revealing the show's celebrity host. As seen in the trailer, it will be James Corden who will be taking the lead as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite. The trailer...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: Which actors won’t be returning for HBO Max special?

In one of the most-hyped TV events of the year, the cast of Friends are reuniting for a one-off unscripted special.Friends: The Reunion debuts in the US on HBO Max next week, and will see all six members of the core cast return.Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the special will also feature a number of members of the extended cast, as well as a roster of celebrity fans including David Beckham and Lady Gaga.However, not everyone from the hit Nineties sitcom will be appearing on the special.Fans reacted in dismay...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Why did Friends end?

The long-awaited Friends reunion, which was filmed last month, is set to air next Thursday (27 May).The unscripted special will reunite all six of the main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc – along with a host of celebrity guests.The show arrives 17 years after the final episode of the long-running sitcom was first broadcast on 6 May 2004. At the time it was watched by around 52.5 million American viewers, making it the fifth most-watched series finale in television history and the most-watched television episode of the 2000s.Clearly, then,...
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Matthew Perry's slurred words worries Friends fans

Before HBO Max released its Friends reunion official trailer Wednesday, People magazine released its interview with the Friends cast. The clip appeared to show Perry with an odd gaze and a labored speech pattern, as Page Six notes. At one point, he sounded slurred while answering a question about whether he ever brought home a souvenir from the set.
TV & Videoswonderwall.com

'Alias' cast 15 years later: Where are they now?

Jennifer Garner's Sydney Bristow from ABC's "Alias" is still one of our favorite fictional heroines. May 22, 2021, marks the 15th anniversary since J.J. Abrams' action-thriller series aired its finale. In honor of the milestone, join Wonderwall.com as we check in on Jen and the rest of the "Alias" stars to find out what they're up to now…
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Not Over It: The One Where They're Not Over Friends

When Friends went off the air in 2004, we truly had no idea that we'd still be talking about the sitcom 17 years later, but here we are. On this week's episode of Not Over It, we're gearing up for the Friends reunion special by revisiting some of our all-time favorite guest stars, one-liners, and episodes of the show. (It was extremely hard to narrow it down without Monica's level of organization, but we tried.)