Chicago, IL

Chicago’s LowDown Brass Band shines a light on community with Mini Reels project

By Tom Barnas
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowDown Brass Band is a uniquely strong representation of Chicago Music culture. The sound of this all-horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of hip hop, jazz, reggae and soul. WGN has welcomed them to our studio and our annual block parties and they...

