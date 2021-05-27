Say goodbye to wrinkles with Plexaderm

When dining out at a nice restaurant, you'll often be told to watch out for the hot plate as your server places your piping hot dish down in front of you. That sizzling plate didn't just heat up from the meal. The staff likely warmed the plate prior to help keep your fare nice and hot on its journey from the kitchen to your table. There's nothing worse than taking a bite of your dinner only to find that it's about 10 degrees colder than expected. When you're anticipating a warming comfort meal, especially in the chillier months, it sure is a letdown. Aside from the possibility of your food cooling off quickly, there is something special about enjoying pasta out of a heated bowl.