Snack ideas for hosting the perfect summer party!

Although the tea party is famous for being an English speciality, Italians can actually also be considered experts. In fact, when it comes to organising an afternoon snack, Italy has plenty of sweet treats that are perfect for the occasion, and are also appreciated around the world. Among the products that are certainly most suitable for a tea party are Vicenzi’s cookie tins. The company has always made them according to the famous secret recipe handed down traditionally by Matilde Vicenzi, the founder of the company. After her death, she passed on the notebook in which she wrote down all her culinary secrets, and today the firm boasts the best-selling sweet products in the whole country. In this article, we are going to reveal which ones are usually the most popular when it comes to tea parties. Keep reading to find out which of these are your favourites!