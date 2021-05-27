Supreme Court Rejects Challenges To Campus Bills

The Montana Supreme Court has dismissed two petitions seeking the court’s stay on a new law allowing concealed carry-on college campuses that goes into effect Tuesday saying they failed to establish an emergency that could not be first handled in District Court. On May 20th the Montana Board of Regents asked the court to put the brakes on House Bill 102’s June 1st effective date and declare the law an unconstitutional overreach by the Legislature into the board’s authority to determine on-campus policy.