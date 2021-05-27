Early Charm Ventures' new partnerships will take health care workers' inventions to market

Our country is now beginning to emerge from a reality we couldn’t have imagined at the beginning of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic happened at lightning speed, and there was understandably, confusion and chaos in the early days, and fear and grief as the virus heavily impacted our communities. The pandemic has been — and continues to be — a traumatic event, despite the fact that the vaccines are opening up our lives in wonderful ways. This experience is not unlike a natural disaster or wartime, and it’s important to think about how we will all recover and build our emotional resilience going forward.