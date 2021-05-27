newsbreak-logo
Early Charm Ventures' new partnerships will take health care workers' inventions to market

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
 3 days ago
The new Lankenau Ventures will seek to commercialize an initial portfolio of about seven technologies, ranging from software products to medical devices, developed by front line health workers to solve common industry problems.

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

#Health Care Workers#Inventions#Medical Devices#Industry Ventures#Partnerships#Technologies#Early Charm Ventures#Lankenau Ventures#Health Workers#Market#Software Products
Health
Economy
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Health ServicesMoore News

Health care workers sue Houston Methodist over vaccine requirement

(The Center Square ) – A group of 117 health care workers is suing Houston Methodist Hospital for its policy requiring its employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition to remain employed. The plaintiffs are asking the court to issue a temporary injunction against the hospital, arguing its...
Lake Charles, LAL'Observateur

Lake Charles company receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for integrated gloves

LAKE CHARLES /EINPresswire.com/ — Six months ago, when Jeremy Gormly, CRNA, walked out of the OR he told Mark Moore, “That’s the first time since coronavirus I’ve walked out of a surgery and didn’t feel dirty.” Moore nodded enthusiastically. Gormley had just used Moore’s newly designed ISOCUBE™, an added layer of protection to standard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), for a surgical procedure.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Healthcare Automation and Digitalization Congress to focus on telehealth, wearable devices, home-based care

Accessible and affordable healthcare is one of the topics of Healthcare Automation and Digitalization Congress. It will take place in Zurich, Switzerland on the 22nd - 23rd of March, 2021. At the Congress, top-management from healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, IT managers, and heads from technology companies will discuss the developing ways of the remote access to medical services.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Thank you to health care workers at FHH

I was recently a patient in the joint replacement program at Frederick Health Hospital (my third visit since 2018). Each time I have found the staff to be professional, competent and caring. This time, when I asked staff how long they had been working at FHH, I was surprised that...
Health ServicesMcDowell News

Mission Hospital McDowell CEO: Why honoring our health care team is so important this year

Our country is now beginning to emerge from a reality we couldn’t have imagined at the beginning of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic happened at lightning speed, and there was understandably, confusion and chaos in the early days, and fear and grief as the virus heavily impacted our communities. The pandemic has been — and continues to be — a traumatic event, despite the fact that the vaccines are opening up our lives in wonderful ways. This experience is not unlike a natural disaster or wartime, and it’s important to think about how we will all recover and build our emotional resilience going forward.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Aetion Raises Another $112M to Empower the Healthcare Industry with Data to Make Informed Decisions and Reduce the Time to Market

While the growth of big data and analytics help businesses understand their customers, serve better ads, and sell more, in healthcare, these same methodologies and technologies have a real enduring, profound societal impact. Real-world data (RW) and real-world evidence (RWE), made possible by technology, are being used by pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare ecosystem to develop, evaluate, implement, and optimize new treatment approaches. Aetion is the RWD and RWE platform that enables the healthcare system to harness the power of data to shape the future of medicine. The platform is designed to accelerate the time to market without compromising scientific rigor. For example, the company partnered with the FDA to develop real-world analytics related to COVID and vaccines.
Health Servicesnalancaster.com

Functional Health of Lancaster Builds Partnerships with Patients

While working in the conventional internal medicine realm, Dr. Mary Regan, founder of Functional Health of Lancaster, wanted to spend more time with patients and get to the “whys” behind their chronic conditions. Feeling limited by the protocols implemented by large health care organizations, she became intrigued by functional medicine, a root cause approach of evaluating underlying health conditions while also focusing on achieving optimal wellness.
Chicago, ILIllinois Business Journal

New president for Illinois Primary Health Care Association

The board of the Illinois Primary Health Care Association, which represents the state’s 52 community health centers, announced that Ollie Idowu has been named its new president and chief executive officer. Idowu’s 20-year career includes leadership roles in state government, public health and in the Medicaid business. He returns to...
Health Servicesdevex.com

Opinion: How to ensure WASH services in all health care facilities

How is it possible that, in 2021, one-quarter of health care facilities lack basic water services? And what kind of human and technological failures have allowed one-third of health care facilities to go without hand hygiene at the point of care? How is it that these basic failings persist — even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — despite catastrophically undermining the quality of care?
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Pack Health launches new program focused on health care workers

Pack Health, one of Birmingham's fastest-growing companies, has launched a new program geared toward health care professionals. The company, which offers a variety of digital health programs and initiatives, has started a new mental health engagement program for frontline health care providers in the U.S. It aims to provide remote mental well-being support to health care providers who are experiencing increased stress, anxiety, depression and burnout due to the pandemic.
Shepherdsville, KYPioneer News

Amazon provides exclusive health care facility for workers

SHEPHERDSVILLE – Being a first-time mother, Nicole Stahl was accustomed to taking her son to the doctor for regular visits. But when her 18-month-old got sick on a Sunday in April, she knew it would be a trip to the emergency room. However, the five-year employee of Amazon in Shepherdsville...
Oregon Statehomehealthcarenews.com

DispatchHealth Announces New Health System Partnerships; LHC Group Enters Oregon Hospice Market

DispatchHealth partners with two new health systems. The in-home medical care provider DispatchHealth on Tuesday announced partnerships with Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) and Waterbury Health. The partnerships revolve around bringing patients same-day, at-home medical care. Denver-based DispatchHealth partners with health systems and payers to offer an array of services...
Healthmediapost.com

Google, Health Care Partnership Leads To Health Algorithms Using Patient Data

Healthcare data has become one of the most coveted pieces of personal information as consumers have the opportunity to pick and choose what type of data to share. Google has struck a deal with the national hospital chain HCA Healthcare to develop algorithms using patient records. The companies announced the deal Wednesday.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Low Among Health Care Workers

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Health care workers (HCWs) are more likely to test positive with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, and the risk for reinfection is low, according to a study published online May 25 in ERJ Open Research. Hani Abo-Leyah, M.B.Ch.B., from Ninewells...