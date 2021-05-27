Early Charm Ventures' new partnerships will take health care workers' inventions to market

While the growth of big data and analytics help businesses understand their customers, serve better ads, and sell more, in healthcare, these same methodologies and technologies have a real enduring, profound societal impact. Real-world data (RW) and real-world evidence (RWE), made possible by technology, are being used by pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare ecosystem to develop, evaluate, implement, and optimize new treatment approaches. Aetion is the RWD and RWE platform that enables the healthcare system to harness the power of data to shape the future of medicine. The platform is designed to accelerate the time to market without compromising scientific rigor. For example, the company partnered with the FDA to develop real-world analytics related to COVID and vaccines.