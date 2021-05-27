Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations
More than 37 million Americans plan to pack up and travel this Memorial Day, and online bookings show a good chunk are headed down South. Several Southern cities are among the most sought-after destinations for travelers this holiday weekend, according to data released by travel services website Priceline. Orlando, Miami and Nashville ranked in the top 5 most-booked cities for a hotel stay, while Atlanta placed high for both hotel and flight bookings.www.theolympian.com