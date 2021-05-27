McPherson sees 25-year rainfall; here’s what else is to come

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT Monday. * At 440 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain and road flooding in the warned area due to ongoing thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and may begin shortly where it is not already flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcpherson, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Canton, Windom and Mcpherson Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.