McPherson sees 25-year rainfall; here’s what else is to come
The 2.74 inches of hourly rainfall Wednesday night in McPherson was a 25-year event, according to the Kansas Mesonet run by Kansas State University. A map of the state, showing a 24-hour rainfall through 8 a.m., recorded McPherson with the most rainfall within the mesonet’s network of measuring points. One mile south of McPherson had 4.54 inches. The mesonet program doesn’t show any measurements in Marion County, where the National Weather Service in Wichita reported the most rain on Wednesday night.www.kansas.com