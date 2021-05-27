newsbreak-logo
DSG Global, Inc. Auto Division Imperium Motors To Attend Multiple Major Automobile And Trade Shows In North America

SURREY, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce scheduled attendance at various Major Automobile and Trade shows in the next several months.

The first show to be attended will be the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or better known as SEMA Show that was formed in 1963. This world-famous event consists of companies worldwide, bringing together aftermarket manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, media, vehicle manufactures, specialty equipment distributors, installers, retailers and restoration specialists. This year's dates will be November 2 nd to the 5 th in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Well over 6,000 companies will be in attendance.

As previously announced, the company will be attending the Los Angeles International Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This show has up to 1,000,000 attendees in past shows and is the largest Auto Show in the Western United States. Imperium will be displaying the Skywell ET5 SUV, and the Skywell's Electric Bus. We are truly excited about our fully Electric Class B Motorhome that we believe will change the RV industry states William J Rex President of Imperium EV/MFG! As well as several newly designed Low-Speed and High-Speed Electric Vehicles and their latest designed e-Bikes and e-Scooters. The auto show dates are from November 19-28, 2021.

Imperium Motors Commercial Vehicle Division will be attending BusCon, the largest event of its kind in North America and features the latest Bus and Mass Transit offerings available. This is held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is the keystone event of the industry and attendees will include various supplier, manufactures, distributors, government and commercial customers who are interested in this sector. The show dates are November 15-17, 2021.

The company will also be attending the Las Vegas Consumer Electronic Show, also known as the CES Show from January 5-8, 2022. At this show the company will be unveiling two new fully electric high-speed vehicles to be manufactured in at its United States. The CES show has become the premier event location for the Electric Vehicle industry. Most major and upcoming Electric Vehicle Manufacturers and Distributors will be in attendance.

"The company looks forward to the exposure, sales and media coverage generated by these large-scale events," commented Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Corp." Also, in attendance at many of these events will be top management from several of our supplier and partner companies. This is a great chance to see the products and meet the people involved in design and manufacturing of our vehicles."

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Company Contact:

Brokers and Analysts:Chesapeake Group+1-410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated", "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes, delays in the Company's expansion plans, regulatory changes, and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2019 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has closed a minority investment in Miromatrix, a biotechnology company working to eliminate the need for an organ transplant waiting list through the development of implantable engineered biological organs. CareDx and Miromatrix have also agreed to collaborate on certain research and development activities using CareDx technology.