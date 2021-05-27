newsbreak-logo
Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA ≠ SILICON VALLEY

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 3 days ago
Atlanta’s diverse tech ecosystem is nothing like Silicon Valley, and that’s why West Coast talent likes it. “Especially with Atlanta being the ‘Black mecca,’ I was excited. Not only to be around people who look like me, but to be around people who feel like a community and empower and motivate me.” — Ayodele Duyile, Microsoft.

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

