Steve Dietrich, radiology technician, received Bradford Regional Medical Center’s April Star Award. “Steve is always quick to lend a hand to his fellow coworkers, never comes to work in a bad mood and will often switch shifts with his coworkers to help them out. I have often found Steve taking patients all the way to their cars when they don’t get around well. When I tell him how much I appreciate how he cares for our patients he always responds with ‘it’s just part of the job.’ He enjoys training students by working with them in an exam room when there is down time. Steve also ran a study group with other technologists when he was studying for his CT registry and new techs still use these materials to help them pass the registry. Steve truly embodies what it means to be a star employee,” said Jason Tingley, system director, imaging services.